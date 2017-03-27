Scisys Plc (SSY) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Scisys Plc (LON:SSY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Scisys Plc (LON:SSY) opened at 106.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.85. Scisys Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 117.99. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 30.78 million.

Scisys Plc Company Profile

SCISYS PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in developing information technology (IT) services. The Company develops application solutions and products, and provides supporting services. The Company provides IT services to corporations and public sector organizations through four divisions: Space; Enterprise Solutions & Defence (ESD); Media & Broadcast (M&B), and Xibis Ltd.

