Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schroders plc (SDR)

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 3,771 ($47.39) target price on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.96) price objective on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Schroders plc from GBX 3,112 ($39.11) to GBX 3,345 ($42.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,180 ($39.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Schroders plc from GBX 3,030 ($38.08) to GBX 3,100 ($38.96) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schroders plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,079.29 ($38.70).

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) traded down 0.71% on Thursday, reaching GBX 3062.00. 368,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,079.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,920.04. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.43 billion. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,960.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,183.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 64 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Schroders plc’s previous dividend of $29.00.

In other Schroders plc news, insider Philip Mallinckrodt bought 1,524,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($39.42) per share, with a total value of £47,809,479.87 ($60,084,805.67). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,524,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,993,456.

Schroders plc Company Profile

Schroders plc (Schroders) is the parent company of an international asset management and private banking group. Schroders operates three business segments: Asset Management, Private Banking and Group. Asset Management includes three divisions: Investment, which consists of its portfolio management, research and dealing functions across a product range covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives; Distribution, which employs people globally, specialising in sales, client service, marketing, product development and product management, and serving institutional and intermediary sales channels, and Infrastructure, which employs people in the information technology, operations, finance, risk management, human resources, legal, compliance and internal audit.

