Schneider Electric SE (SU) PT Set at €72.00 by HSBC Holdings plc

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €72.00 ($78.26) target price by HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.12 ($75.13).

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) traded down 1.44% on Friday, hitting €66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,219 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.20 and a 200 day moving average of €64.20. Schneider Electric SE has a 1-year low of €49.50 and a 1-year high of €69.53. The firm has a market cap of €36.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47.

Schneider Electric SE Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

