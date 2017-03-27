Schneider Electric SE (SU) PT Set at €73.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($79.35) price target on Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.12 ($75.13).
Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching €66.34. 1,259,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.20. Schneider Electric SE has a 1-year low of €49.50 and a 1-year high of €69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of €36.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47.
Schneider Electric SE Company Profile
Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data canters and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.
