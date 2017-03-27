Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Sapiens International worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) opened at 13.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.53. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

