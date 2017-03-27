SAGE Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($4.20) Per Share (SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Matteis now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.61).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) opened at 61.73 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30 billion. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,452,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,680.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,009,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the GABAA receptor.

