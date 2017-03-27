RWE AG (RWE) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on RWE AG (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a €11.40 ($12.39) price objective on RWE AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on RWE AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Independent Research GmbH set a €13.70 ($14.89) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($15.87) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE AG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.53 ($16.88).
Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) traded down 2.02% on Friday, hitting €14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares. RWE AG has a 12-month low of €10.65 and a 12-month high of €16.45. The firm’s market cap is €9.10 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.20.
About RWE AG
RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.
Receive News & Ratings for RWE AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.