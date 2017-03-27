RWE AG (RWE) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on RWE AG (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a €11.40 ($12.39) price objective on RWE AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on RWE AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Independent Research GmbH set a €13.70 ($14.89) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($15.87) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on RWE AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE AG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.53 ($16.88).

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) traded down 2.02% on Friday, hitting €14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares. RWE AG has a 12-month low of €10.65 and a 12-month high of €16.45. The firm’s market cap is €9.10 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/rwe-ag-rwe-given-a-14-00-price-target-by-citigroup-inc-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About RWE AG

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.