Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 381,348 Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 381,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Office Depot as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,593,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 226,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 76.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 1,581,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) opened at 4.53 on Monday. Office Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 3.26.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

In related news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $397,309.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen R. Calkins sold 15,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $71,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,530.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,968 shares of company stock worth $253,258. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

