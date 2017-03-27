Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 116,577 Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,455,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,544,000 after buying an additional 131,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,002,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,161,000 after buying an additional 529,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,285,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after buying an additional 179,130 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,055,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,487,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombardia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,559,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after buying an additional 231,091 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) opened at 12.54 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business earned $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 575.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

