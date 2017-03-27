Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1,742,000 in DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalGlobe Inc (NYSE:DGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of DigitalGlobe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe during the third quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of DigitalGlobe Inc (NYSE:DGI) opened at 32.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. DigitalGlobe Inc has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 0.33.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. DigitalGlobe had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm earned $192.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalGlobe Inc will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGI shares. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of DigitalGlobe from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalGlobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of DigitalGlobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DigitalGlobe in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other DigitalGlobe news, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 6,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $209,397.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $29,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $255,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of high-resolution Earth-imagery products and services. The Company’s imagery solutions support a range of users in defense and intelligence, civil agencies, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration, infrastructure management, Internet portals and navigation technology.

