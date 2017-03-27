Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1,672,000 in Knoll Inc (KNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Knoll at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 34.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Knoll by 41.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 112.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Knoll by 5,167.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 63,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Knoll by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 77,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) opened at 23.38 on Monday. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Knoll had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business earned $292.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Knoll’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of furnishings, textiles and leather for the workplace and home. The Company operates through three segments: Office, Studio and Coverings. The Office segment includes systems, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra ergonomic accessories, as well as the international sales of its North American Office products.

