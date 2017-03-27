Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,955 RH (RH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of RH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

RH (NYSE:RH) opened at 36.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.57. RH has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $46.87.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. RH had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/russell-investments-group-ltd-buys-shares-of-56955-rh-rh.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 target price on RH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday. Vetr cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.67 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The Company classifies its sales into furniture and non-furniture product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.