Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RPC Group PLC (RPC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,135 ($14.26) price target on the stock.

RPC has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.33) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.71) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.21) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,148.33 ($14.43).

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) traded down 2.05% on Thursday, hitting GBX 860.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,383 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 927.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 980.59. RPC Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 659.82 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,032.19. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.61 billion.

In other news, insider Martin Towers acquired 6,499 shares of RPC Group PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £43,218.35 ($54,314.88). Also, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.20), for a total value of £95,625 ($120,177.20).

About RPC Group PLC

RPC Group Plc is a plastic products design and engineering company. The Company offers a range of consumer products and technical components for the packaging and non-packaging markets. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Packaging and Non-packaging. The Packaging business serves the food, nonfood (including (general industrial, agrochemical and automotive), personal care (mass personal care, cosmetics and beauty), beverage and healthcare ((pharmaceuticals) markets.

