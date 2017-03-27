Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.19) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDSB. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,450 ($30.79) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a GBX 2,700 ($33.93) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,450 ($30.79) to GBX 2,400 ($30.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,325 ($29.22) to GBX 2,460 ($30.92) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.42) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,463.82 ($30.96).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2173.00. 4,318,473 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,215.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,180.74. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,633.50 and a one year high of GBX 2,403.68. The firm’s market cap is GBX 177.00 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a GBX 0.47 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream and Corporate.

