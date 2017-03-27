Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALXN. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.51 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.74.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,393 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $831 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.69 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alvin S. Parven sold 22,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $3,134,872.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $524,936.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,716,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,908 shares of company stock worth $12,042,066 over the last 90 days. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,416.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

