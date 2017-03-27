Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

EEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. FBR & Co lowered their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) opened at 18.13 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $6.38 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 167,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 392,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,898,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,008,000 after buying an additional 1,543,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

