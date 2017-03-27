Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Workday Inc (WDAY)

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wunderlich reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $93.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 82.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72. The company’s market cap is $16.72 billion. Workday has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $93.35.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business earned $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.19 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Vice Chairman Michael A. Stankey sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $562,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $72,974.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,024 shares of company stock worth $19,319,296 in the last 90 days. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,885,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,784,000.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

