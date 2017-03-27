Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) Price Target to C$7.50

Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Klondex Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Klondex Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Klondex Mines from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.59.

Shares of Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 335,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $994.72 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Klondex Mines has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

In other news, Director Mark Daniel sold 39,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$297,233.16. Also, Director William Matlack sold 73,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$524,112.00. Insiders have sold 382,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,323 over the last ninety days.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

