Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEG) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Pattern Energy Group Inc (TSE:PEG) (NASDAQ:PEGI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group (TSE:PEG) traded down 0.77% on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,428 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.37 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

