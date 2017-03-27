Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (HQCL)

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR in a report released on Thursday. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) opened at 6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.36. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm earned $565.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co, Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany.

