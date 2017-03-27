Rogers Co. (ROG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) traded up 0.43% during trading on Monday, reaching $83.84. 25,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.92. Rogers has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $90.45.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $324,842.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Helen Zhang sold 3,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $274,206.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,063 shares of company stock worth $1,038,151. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 357,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

