Roger C. Ferguson Sells 5,500 Shares of Finisar Co. (FNSR) Stock

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $148,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) opened at 28.36 on Monday. Finisar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Finisar had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Finisar’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

FNSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Finisar in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Finisar from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Finisar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNSR. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Finisar during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar during the third quarter worth $224,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar during the third quarter worth $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Finisar by 288.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

