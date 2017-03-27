Roche Holding Ltd. (ROG) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche Holding Ltd. (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Roche Holding (VTX:ROG) remained flat at CHK 252.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,055,916 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is CHK 248.93 and its 200-day moving average price is CHK 237.51. The stock has a market cap of CHK 215.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. Roche Holding has a one year low of CHK 218.30 and a one year high of CHK 265.10.

Roche Holding Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

