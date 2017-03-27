Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 112.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.94.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

