CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RH. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 target price on RH and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of RH in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.09.

RH (NYSE:RH) traded down 0.54% on Friday, reaching $36.73. 312,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RH has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. RH had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RH (RH) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/rh-rh-given-hold-rating-at-cibc.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nokota Management LP raised its position in RH by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Nokota Management LP now owns 249,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 159,490 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $10,438,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $8,308,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The Company classifies its sales into furniture and non-furniture product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.