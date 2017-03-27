Revolution Bars Group PLC’s (RBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBG. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. FinnCap upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) traded down 1.75% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,456 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.96. The company’s market cap is GBX 105.50 million. Revolution Bars Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 145.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 247.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

About Revolution Bars Group PLC

Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company’s bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening.

