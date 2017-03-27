Rev Group Inc’s (REVG) Quiet Period To Expire on March 8th

Rev Group’s (NASDAQ:REVG) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 8th. Rev Group had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Rev Group (NASDAQ:REVG) traded down 0.36% during trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 164,095 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. Rev Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $29.29.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,253,222 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $25,741,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,247,878 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $25,631,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

