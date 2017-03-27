Restaurant Group PLC’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.40) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTN. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on Restaurant Group PLC from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Restaurant Group PLC from GBX 321 ($4.03) to GBX 390 ($4.90) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on Restaurant Group PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a reduce rating and a GBX 290 ($3.64) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Restaurant Group PLC from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 400 ($5.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 378.46 ($4.76).

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 344.50. 999,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.37. Restaurant Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 229.85 and a 1-year high of GBX 437.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 690.24 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Group PLC’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

Restaurant Group PLC Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company’s principal trading brands include Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

