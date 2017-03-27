PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.04 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-pra-health-sciences-incs-q1-2017-earnings-prah-updated-updated.html.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Avondale Partners raised PRA Health Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) traded up 2.46% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,231 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Deimos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deimos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 39.3% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 29.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 100,000 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization (CRO). The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.