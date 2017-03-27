Zacks: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Given $4.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 24 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 24,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 804,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $134,997.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,087.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,522 shares of company stock worth $482,650 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) traded down 0.63% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 131,259 shares. The firm has a market cap of $449.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post $0.15 EPS for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Republic First Bank (the Bank), which does business under the name Republic Bank. The Company’s community banking segment encompasses the commercial loan and deposit activities of the Bank, as well as consumer loan products. It offers a range of banking products and services, including consumer and commercial deposit accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, savings accounts, sweep accounts, lockbox services and individual retirement accounts, secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products.

