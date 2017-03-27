Renishaw plc (RSW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Numis Securities Ltd

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,000 ($37.05). Numis Securities Ltd’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, N+1 Singer restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,242 ($27.69) price target on shares of Renishaw plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) opened at 3165.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.30 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,082.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,754.34. Renishaw plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,720.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,243.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Renishaw plc

Renishaw plc is a metrology company. The Company operates through two segments: metrology and healthcare. The Company’s metrology products are used in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The healthcare products include engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, diagnosis of infectious diseases, analytical tools that identify and characterize the chemistry and structure of materials, supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centers for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture dental restorations.

