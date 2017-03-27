Renasant Corp. (RNST) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG reduced its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Renasant Corp. were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Renasant Corp. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 32,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant Corp. by 24.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $10,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant Corp. by 3,741.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 580,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant Corp. by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) opened at 39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. Renasant Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Renasant Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Renasant Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Renasant Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other Renasant Corp. news, CEO Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $215,872.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,870 shares of company stock worth $1,998,702. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Renasant Corp.

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance), a subsidiary of the Bank with operations in Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banks segment, Insurance segment and Wealth Management segment.

