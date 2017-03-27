Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Cabelas Inc (CAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabelas Inc (NYSE:CAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Cabelas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAB. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabelas during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabelas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabelas by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabelas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabelas during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabelas Inc (NYSE:CAB) opened at 46.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.66. Cabelas Inc has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Cabelas (NYSE:CAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The business earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cabelas had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabelas Inc will post $2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Cabelas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabelas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cabelas from $65.50 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Cabelas Company Profile

Cabela’s Incorporated is an omni-channel retailer of hunting, fishing, camping, shooting sports and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers its customers a selection of national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Merchandising and Financial Services.

