Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Sterling Construction Company worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 158,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 721,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 222,258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company during the third quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company by 249.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) opened at 9.64 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $241.49 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Sterling Construction Company had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction Company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sterling Construction Company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Sterling Construction Company Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

