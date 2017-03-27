Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8,400,000 Stake in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Southwest Bancorp worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 86,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) opened at 25.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $483.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.85. Southwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Southwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Southwest Bancorp

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers.

