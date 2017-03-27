Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Anika Therapeutics worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 35,996 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) opened at 42.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.85. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company offers therapeutic pain management solutions. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing approximately 20 products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. It orthopedic medicine portfolio consists of marketed (ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC) and pipeline (CINGAL and HYALOFAST in the United States) products to alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA and aiding cartilage repair and regeneration.

