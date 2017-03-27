Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 40,900 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of IDEX worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,453,000 after buying an additional 163,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEX by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in IDEX by 17.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,879,000 after buying an additional 142,583 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in IDEX by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) opened at 91.47 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

