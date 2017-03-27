Redcentric PLC (RCN) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 117 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redcentric PLC in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Redcentric PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.40 ($2.49).

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) opened at 89.45 on Monday. Redcentric PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 40.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 203.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.29. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 131.64 million.

In related news, insider Fraser Fisher purchased 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £14,950 ($18,463.63).

Redcentric PLC Company Profile

Redcentric plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in supply of information technology (IT) managed services. The Company’s segments include Recurring, Services, Product and Central. The Company’s Recurring segment is engaged in the provision of its services to customers under long-term agreements, including data, connectivity, hosting, cloud, and support services.

