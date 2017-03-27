Red Hat Inc (RHT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $643-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.44 million.Red Hat also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.60-2.64 EPS.

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033,167 shares. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $85.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business earned $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered Red Hat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Hat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Hat has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.55.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $426,735.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,909,035.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 16,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $1,231,173.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,268.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,176 shares of company stock worth $1,757,321 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

