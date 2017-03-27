Red Hat Inc (RHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm earned $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Red Hat updated its Q1 guidance to $0.52-0.53 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.60-2.64 EPS.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) traded down 0.92% on Monday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989,635 shares. Red Hat has a 1-year low of $68.54 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.44.
RHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company cut their price target on Red Hat from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.
In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $426,735.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,072 shares in the company, valued at $35,909,035.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $99,412.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,321. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
