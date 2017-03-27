RealPage Inc (RP) Receives $30.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RP shares. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 354,197 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 0.98. RealPage has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm earned $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RealPage will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 159,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $5,587,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,993,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,797,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $1,782,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,992,685.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,220 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,732 over the last three months. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RealPage by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of on demand software and software-enabled solutions for the rental housing industry. The Company’s property management solutions enables owners and managers of single family and multifamily rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations.

