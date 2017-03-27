(SVI) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

(:) has been assigned a C$1.75 target price by Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Alan Arthur Simpson purchased 125,000 shares of stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $222,500.00.