P. Warwick Acquires 12,500 Shares of Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX) Stock

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) insider P. Warwick purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,875 ($62,680.66).

Shares of Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) remained flat at GBX 367.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,796 shares. Quartix Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 260.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 475.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 173.99 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quartix Holdings PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Quartix Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday.

About Quartix Holdings PLC

Quartix Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of vehicle tracking systems and services. The Company operates in designing, development and marketing of vehicle tracking devices and the provision of related data services segment. The Company offers subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services in the United Kingdom.

