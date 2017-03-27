Qualys Inc (QLYS) Receives $38.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. First Analysis lowered shares of Qualys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

In related news, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,546,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,081,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $52,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,354.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,693 shares of company stock valued at $20,874,103. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $136,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 35.70 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Qualys Inc (QLYS) Receives $38.11 Average Price Target from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/qualys-inc-qlys-receives-38-11-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.