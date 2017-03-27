QAD Inc. (QADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) traded up 1.86% during trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,287 shares. The company’s market cap is $521.66 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. QAD has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of QAD by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of QAD in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of QAD in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

