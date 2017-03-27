Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Forward View lowered their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Nike in a report issued on Friday. Forward View analyst N. Yates now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Forward View currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Forward View also issued estimates for Nike’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc (NKE) Lowered by Analyst” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-nike-inc-nke-lowered-by-analyst.html.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 56.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Nike by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,719,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,984,719,000 after buying an additional 2,563,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Nike by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,587,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,926,306,000 after buying an additional 662,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nike by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,830,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,149,353,000 after buying an additional 755,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Nike by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,700,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $931,951,000 after buying an additional 577,883 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $10,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,987,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $7,089,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,737,851.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.