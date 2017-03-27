Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 Holdings from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $11,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,725,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) traded up 1.56% during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 311,078 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.45 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Q2 Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

