Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) Cut by Analyst

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co cut their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst E. White now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). FBR & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) opened at 4.10 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company’s market cap is $237.55 million.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, insider Henry Ji bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,546.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome B. Zeldis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $206,900 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,680,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

