E*TRADE Financial Corp to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business earned $509 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.95 million. E*TRADE Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETFC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial Corp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on E*TRADE Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.50 price objective on the stock. Instinet raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial Corp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised E*TRADE Financial Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,261 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $38.61.

In other E*TRADE Financial Corp news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $572,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,019,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,046,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial Corp

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

