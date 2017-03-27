Wingstop Inc (WING) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.17%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.86. 372,555 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company offers its guests with over 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides. It is a casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain with various concepts, which include wings as add-on menu items or focus on wings in a bar or sports-centric setting.

